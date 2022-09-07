Egypt demands Netflix, others adhere to ‘societal values’

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s media regulator has demanded that Netflix and other steaming services adhere to this majority Muslim county’s “societal values” — a veiled reference to programs featuring members of the LGBTQ community. The Supreme Council for Media Regulation said on Wednesday that livestreaming services should comply with “societal principles and values of the country” they are streaming in and called for them to undertake “necessary measures if they air content contradicting values of the society.” The statement didn’t elaborate. It has come a day after Gulf Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, asked Netflix to remove content that “contradict Islamic and societal values and principles.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.