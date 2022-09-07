Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy wanted for morning Dublin double homicide

DUBLIN, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two people have been killed inside a Dublin home, and an Alameda County deputy is wanted for their murder after a shooting Wednesday morning, said law officials.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Dublin Police officers arrived at a home on the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane near Fallon Road in East Dublin at about 12:45 a.m.

The caller said two people were shot inside the residence, and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Witnesses identified the shooter as 24-year-old Devin Williams Jr., an Alameda County Sheriff's Office deputy. Williams remains at large, and police say he is armed and dangerous.

Officers found a male and female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical aid was called to the residence, but both subjects died of their injuries on the scene, said deputies.

Investigators say he has a home in Stockton and is driving either a grey 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with California license plate 6MEA916 or a 2015 Hyundai with California license plate 9BMB449.

Anyone who has seen Williams, Jr. or his vehicles are asked to call 911 immediately. Do not attempt to contact him. The public is asked to contact the Dublin Police with any additional information which may assist with this investigation.

This article was written with help from KPIX.