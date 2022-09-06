Tropical storm Earl strengthens into a hurricane

By Taylor Ward, CNN Meteorologist

Tropical storm Earl has strengthened into a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane Earl, just the second of this Atlantic season, has sustained winds of 80 mph with even higher gusts.

The hurricane is moving north at 6 mph. It is expected to continue strengthening into a major, Category 3 storm as it passes east of Bermuda Thursday night.

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Bermuda.

“Earl’s center is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda in 48-60 hours. However, the size of the wind field of the tropical cyclone is expected to increase significantly, and the Bermuda Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch,” the hurricane center said.

The storm is forecast to move northeast from there, away from any land mass.

Earl became the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season Friday, forming 185 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Danielle, which on Friday became the first of this season’s Atlantic hurricanes, is still churning far out in the ocean and was “producing a large area of dangerous seas over the north-central Atlantic,” the NHC said Tuesday afternoon in an update. It is expected to lessen to a storm Thursday.

When Danielle became a named storm last Thursday, it was the first since July 3 — meaning last month was the first August in 25 years to go without a single named storm in the Atlantic.

The last time a season’s first hurricane came this late was on September 11, 2013, with Hurricane Humberto.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

CNN’s Theresa Waldrop, Aya Elamroussi and Derek van Dam contributed to this report.