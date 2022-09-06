Sisters revive 9-year-old girl from drowning at campground pool

By Amy Coveno

NEW HAMPTON, New Hampshire (WMUR) — New Hampton Fire Department said they responded to a report of a drowning in the pool at Adventure Bound Camping Resort on Saturday morning.

Fire Chief Kevin Lang said bystanders pulled the child from the pool and started performing CPR by the time his crew arrived to the scene.

Nicole Allen of Lebanon, Maine, and her sister, who is an RN from Litchfield were in the shallow end of the ‘swim-at your-own-risk’ campground pool when they heard a boy call out. He was cradling a limp girl in his arms, Allen said.

“He definitely save her life, because if he didn’t get there in time and alert everybody … no way,” Allen told WMUR.

The sisters started tandem CPR.

“The girl coughed up a lot of water and started to breathe on her own, it was labored but we put her in a rest position,” Allen said.

The sisters told WMUR-TV they talked to the child’s foster mother who said she is 9 years old and was awake and breathing on her own in the ambulance. The child was taken to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for evaluation.

A month ago, Allen’s sister, Heather lost her 2-year-old son in a backyard drowning in an above-ground pool in Litchfield. Allen said she was worried about the emotional toll on her sister as she gave CPR to the girl.

“I don’t know how my sister did it,” Allen said.

A GoFundMe was established to help Heather’s family in the wake of her son’s death in August.

