Scotland introduces rent freeze to tackle soaring costs

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s leader says she will bring in emergency legislation to introduce an immediate rent freeze to protect tenants as part of measures to tackle the U.K.‘s cost-of-living crisis. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the emergency law will “give people security about the roof over their head this winter through a moratorium on evictions.” It will also include measures to deliver a rent freeze for tenants in both the private and public rental markets. She added that the measure means that rents in Scotland will be frozen from Tuesday until at least March 2023. Rail fares in Scotland will also not rise during the same period, Sturgeon said. Her statement coincided with the appointment of Liz Truss as the U.K.’s new prime minister.

