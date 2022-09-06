Massive ‘tail-gator’ strapped to SUV on Florida highway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Drivers on I-95 in Brevard County this weekend may have encountered the most Florida thing ever.

An alligator was seen on the back of an SUV Saturday afternoon. According to WKMG, the reptile was spotted on I-95 south of Melbourne, Brevard County.

A rope can be seen wrapped around the animal’s head, body, and tail. Straps secured the reptile to the rear of the Chevy SUV.

“It was definitely real,” photographer Karen Kress said. “Some blood around the base of the tail. I have to assume it was legally hunted.”

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the statewide alligator hunting season began on Aug. 15 and will end on Nov. 1.

One observant commenter wrote, “The gator was harvested during hunting season. You can see the yellow gator ‘tag’ fastened to his tail.”

This article was written with help from WKMG.