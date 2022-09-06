Man remains at large after shooting girlfriend’s ex-husband, deputies say

By Brhe Berry

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A woman’s ex-husband is fighting for his life in the hospital after being shot by her new boyfriend in east Harris County, deputies said.

Deputies said they responded to a domestic violence call early Tuesday morning at a home in the 14500 block of Bandera Street near Nancy Rose Street.

The ex-husband showed up to the home just after midnight and got into a fight with the new boyfriend, authorities said.

The victim was shot twice and had to be taken to a local hospital, where Deputy Teamer said the man is stable.

Meanwhile, the shooter, otherwise known as the woman’s current boyfriend, got away before deputies arrived.

Investigators said there were no children in the home at the time, and even though the shooter remains at large, there is no threat to the public.

