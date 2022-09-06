Leon scores twice as Canada rallies to beat Australia 2-1

SYDNEY (AP) — Manchester United winger Adriana Leon scored two second-half goals as Canada rallied to beat Australia 2-1 and clinch back-to-back wins in an international friendly series that both teams used as preparation for next year’s women’s World Cup. Leon scored the only goal in Canada’s series-opening win last Saturday. Australia went ahead in the second game when Mary Fowler opened the scoring in the third minute. Leon equalized in the 48th after combining with Christine Sinclair. Sinclair was making her 317th appearance for Canada and moved into second place on the all-time list for most international appearances. Leon swept onto a through ball from Jade Rose to score the winner in the 64th.

