Jones having his usual butterflies as Giants look to Titans

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — At age 25 and entering his fourth NFL season, Daniel Jones isn’t feeling any different in the stretch run to the season opener against the Tennessee Titans. His excitement level was up and the butterflies were floating in his stomach Tuesday as the Giants began work on the game plan for Sunday’s opener in Nashville. The game also will be Brian Daboll’s debut as a head coach. This is a major year for Jones. His first three seasons have been marked by inconsistency, losing and injuries and he needs to play well with his contract expiring after this season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.