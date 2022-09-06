Huge Los Angeles Unified School district hit by cyberattack

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The huge Los Angeles Unified School District’s information technology systems were targeted by an external cyberattack during the Labor Day weekend, officials said.

Despite the disruption, schools in the nation’s second-largest district were scheduled to open as usual Tuesday morning, a statement said.

“Since the identification of the incident, which is likely criminal in nature, we continue to assess the situation with law enforcement agencies,” the district said.

A “response protocol” was implemented to mitigate districtwide disruptions, including access to email, computer systems and applications,” it said.

The district said the investigation and response involved the White House, the U.S. Department of Education, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The district said it did not expect major issues with instruction or such services as transportation and food, business operations might be delayed or modified.