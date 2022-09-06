Former NFL lineman, college coach Guy Morriss dies at 71
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Guy Morriss, a 15-year NFL offensive lineman who played in Super Bowls with Philadelphia and New England before coaching collegiately at Baylor and Kentucky, has died. He was 71. Kentucky announced that Morriss died Monday in Danville, Kentucky. No cause of death was specified in a release, though Morriss was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2017. Morriss started Super Bowl XV for the Eagles and played in Super Bowl XX with the Patriots. He was 37-85 as a college coach at Kentucky, Baylor and Texas A&M-Commerce and also coached high school football in Kentucky.