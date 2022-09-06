Belichick eyeing McDaniel’s past to scout new Dolphins coach

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick doesn’t know Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel too well personally, and there’s been little crossover between their staffs. But the Patriots coach does have somewhat of a roadmap for what to expect in his matchup with Miami’s rookie head coach on Sunday. That’s because McDaniel’s ascension up the coaching ranks has included tenures as an assistant under Mike Shanahan in Washington for three seasons, and most recently for Shanahan’s son, Kyle, for the past four seasons in San Francisco.

