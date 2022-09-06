Atlanta United defender Robinson arrested on theft charge

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United soccer player Miles Robinson has been arrested on a misdemeanor theft charge. Jail booking records show Robinson was arrested Saturday at a suburban Atlanta bar by the Cobb County police. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Robinson is accused of taking a shot of liquor from a waitress and declining to pay for it. Robinson was released Saturday on $150 bail. The defender for the Atlanta club ruptured his Achilles tendon in May. Before the injury, Robinson was considered likely to play for the United States in November’s World Cup in Qatar. An Atlanta United spokesperson says the club is gathering information about the incident

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.