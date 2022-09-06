AC Milan held 1-1 at Salzburg in Champions League

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Seven-time winner AC Milan has opened its Champions League campaign with a 1-1 draw at Salzburg. Milan entered energized by its derby win over Inter Milan and the closing of its latest ownership switch which includes a minority stake for the New York Yankees. But Noah Okafor put Salzburg ahead with a splendid goal near the half-hour mark. Okafor dribbled through the legs of defender Fikayo Tomori and then completed a “double tunnel” by shooting through the legs of goalkeeper Mike Maignan. Milan equalized when Alexis Saelemaekers had time to control a cross from Rafael Leão before shooting in from the center of the area. Dinamo Zagreb stunned Chelsea 1-0 in the night’s other Group E match earlier.

