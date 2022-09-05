Skip to Content
World Dog Surfing Champion from Santa Cruz living with heart tumor

Homer Henard

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - A beloved Santa Cruz dog that has served as a therapy dog and won the World Dog Surfing Championship in Pacifica this year has been found with a tumor near her heart.

Skyler the Surfing Dog's owner Homer Henard said she was recently found with a tumor just weeks after she won the competition. He is now asking the public to assist him with surgery costs.

She is scheduled for surgery on Sept. 12 to remove the tumor.

"Any prayers and happy thoughts are appreciated! Any donation amount you can contribute would be greatly appreciated," Henard said in a gofundme post. "Thank you, in advance for any support you can offer to help with Skyler’s medical care."

Henard added that he has surfed with Skyler since she was a puppy.

You can click here if you'd like to donate and help Skyler with her surgery.

