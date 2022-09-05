Women’s sled hockey hoping for more teams, Paralympic status

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. women’s national sled hockey team wants to see a competition in the Paralympic Games. The first step was the first-ever sanctioned sled hockey competition ever Aug. 26-28 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. There were teams from the U.S., Canada and Great Britain, as well as a world team with players from various countries. The sport originated about half a century ago in Sweden for players with various physical disabilities. There is a Paralympic Games mixed-gender division for sled hockey, but it’s essentially an all-male competition. Only three women have ever been selected since the sport was added in 1994.

