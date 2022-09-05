UK rights groups fight plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

LONDON (AP) — The British government’s plan to give some asylum-seekers a one-way ticket to Rwanda faces a legal challenge in the High Court on Monday. Immigrant-rights groups argue that the policy is both illegal and immoral. The hearing comes after human rights groups and labor unions filed a barrage of lawsuits that forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to cancel the first planned deportation flight to Rwanda on June 14. While Johnson is set to leave office on Tuesday, his successor Liz Truss, the current foreign secretary, has backed the policy, which is designed to deter would-be asylum-seekers from crossing the English Channel in small boats.

