Sudan official: Death toll from seasonal floods reaches 112

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese official says the death toll from flash flooding since the start of the rainy season in May has reached 112. The spokesman for Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defense said on Monday that at least 115 people have been injured across the country. He says the downpours also inundated around 85,000 houses, hospitals, schools, and other government facilities. Sudan’s rainy season usually starts in June and lasts until the end of September, with floods peaking in August and September. The United Nations last week said at least 258,000 people have been affected by floods in 15 of Sudan’s 18 provinces.

