STAT WATCH: Georgia offense hot from start with 7 TDs in row

Defending national champion Georgia became the second team in 15 seasons to score a touchdown on its first seven possessions against a ranked opponent. The Bulldogs did it in their 49-3 win over No. 11 Oregon. According to Sportradar, Florida State is the first winning team in at least 20 years to block an extra point on the final play of the fourth quarter while up one point. The Seminoles beat LSU 24-23. Wisconsin was the first FBS team in four years to have a run, pass and interception return of at least 70 yards in the same game.

