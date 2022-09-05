Police: 3 killed and 2 wounded in shooting at Minnesota home

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in St. Paul, Minnesota are investigating the fatal shooting of three people and the wounding of two others. Police said in a news release that the shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of the state’s capital city. Officers responding to the scene found two people injured in front of a home. Officers found three more victims inside the home, and they were pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release the condition of the two wounded people, or any information about possible suspects.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.