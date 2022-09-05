Person watching car doing donuts in parking lot struck and killed, driver in custody

By KCTV Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — One person died early Monday morning after he was struck by a Dodge Charger that was doing donuts in a parking lot.

The Kansas City Police Department stated just that just after midnight, two vehicles, including an orange Dodge Charger, were conducting “an illegal street racing side show” in front of a large crowd at the American Freight Warehouse parking off Front Street.

During the event, the Charger struck one of the pedestrian spectators and then drove off.

The pedestrian was initially diagnosed with non-life-threatening injuries, but was soon after rushed into surgery and died from his injuries.

The Charger driver returned to the parking lot and spoke with officers who had responded to the incident. There, the driver was taken into custody.

