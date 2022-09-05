Skip to Content
No. 3 Georgia shows deep offense ready to play new lead role

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Third-ranked Georgia made a statement that its offense is ready to take the lead. Last week’s 49-3 rout of Oregon was a showcase for the Bulldogs’ depth on offense and its new attacking, pass-first style. Georgia showed impressive depth at running back, wide receiver and tight end while quarterback Stetson Bennett accounted for three touchdowns. Bennett passed for a career-high 368 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs passed for 439 yards and rushed for only 132.

Associated Press

