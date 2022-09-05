High school dedicates football win to teammate Carter Stone, who died at 15 after surgery

By KABC Staff

AGOURA HILLS, California (KABC) — The Agoura High School football team paid tribute to a fallen teammate Saturday night.

The game against Nordhoff ended in a 33-3 win and was dedicated to 15-year-old Carter Stone, who wore number 76.

Stone died recently during what was supposed to be routine shoulder surgery.

Relatives say he went into cardiac arrest and that doctors found a tumor on his heart, likely related to an undiagnosed case of T-cell leukemia.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the Stone family: gofundme.com/f/826sb-the-stone-family

