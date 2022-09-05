Head of Polish state TV dismissed, for 3rd time in 7 years

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of Poland’s state-run TVP, whom critics accuse of having turned the broadcaster into a mouthpiece for the government, has been unexpectedly dismissed. Jacek Kurski confirmed on Twitter that he was leaving TVP, saying Monday that it was a decision by his “political environment.” The decision came from the state-run National Media Council. It’s the third time in his seven years in office that Kurski, 56, has been dismissed by the same government, led by the right-wing Law and Justice party. He was rehired twice. During his tenure, TVP championed the Catholic and family values that the government promotes, and has been accused of taking a stance against Poland’s liberal, pro-European Union opposition parties.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.