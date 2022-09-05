Germany, Israel mark 50th anniversary of 1972 Olympic attack

BERLIN (AP) — The German and Israeli presidents are to join relatives of the 11 Israeli athletes killed in the attack by Palestinian militants on the 1972 Munich Olympics to mark the 50th anniversary. The event comes days after an agreement that ended a long dispute over compensation. Monday’s ceremony takes place at the Fuerstenfeldbruck airfield outside Munich, the scene of a botched rescue attempt in which nine of the Israeli athletes, a West German police officer and five of the assailants were killed. Last week’s agreement headed off a threatened boycott of the anniversary event by relatives of the athletes. They will receive a total of 28 million euros (dollars) in compensation, and German and Israeli historians are to review the events.

