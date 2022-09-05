East Timorese leader flies to Australia for critical talks

Skip to Content
By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — East Timor’s President Jose Ramos-Horta is scheduled to arrive in Australia for a state visit as negotiations over lucrative gas resources reach a critical stage for his impoverished nation. The East Timorese are gaining confidence that they can break a 20-year deadlock with the new Australian government over the development of the Greater Sunrise gas field. An estimated $50 billion in gas that lies beneath the seabed that separates the two countries. Australia wants the gas to be piped to an existing export hub on the Australian coast. East Timor wants it piped to the East Timorese south coast. Ramos-Horta has suggested approaching new potential partners including China to finance an East Timorese gas plant.

