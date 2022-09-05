Brazilian star Marcelo welcomed by 20,000 Olympiakos fans

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A raucous crowd of about 20,000 fans has welcomed Brazilian star Marcelo to Olympiakos. The fans chanted and lit flares as the new signing made his way onto the field at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in the port of Piraeus. He was wearing the same No. 12 he sported at Real Madrid for the past 16 seasons. Olympiakos signed thr attacking left back on Saturday and he arrived by private jet with his family on Monday afternoon.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.