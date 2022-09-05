Brazilian star Marcelo welcomed by 20,000 Olympiakos fans
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A raucous crowd of about 20,000 fans has welcomed Brazilian star Marcelo to Olympiakos. The fans chanted and lit flares as the new signing made his way onto the field at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in the port of Piraeus. He was wearing the same No. 12 he sported at Real Madrid for the past 16 seasons. Olympiakos signed thr attacking left back on Saturday and he arrived by private jet with his family on Monday afternoon.