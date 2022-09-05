Cowboys sign old rival LT Jason Peters with Tyron Smith out

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have signed free agent left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year contract. The former longtime NFC East rival joins Dallas with eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith likely sidelined until at least December with a torn hamstring. The 40-year-old Peters spent 11 of his first 16 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Texas native likely won’t be ready for Sunday’s opener against Tampa Bay. Rookie Tyler Smith could get the start. But Peters will get strong consideration for that spot when he’s ready for a game. Peters spent 11 of his first 16 seasons with Philadelphia.

