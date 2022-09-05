Airport opens new lactation suite for traveling mothers to nurse, pump

By Brittany Whitehead

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport has announced the opening of a mother’s lactation suite in the airport, providing a quiet space for mothers to breastfeed or pump when they travel in and out of the airport.

Airport officials say it has been the most-requested amenity among customers and airport employees.

The new space is a Mamava lactation pod, a freestanding pod known for its intentional design and cleanliness for mothers to take some needed quiet time in the busyness of travel.

“The addition of this important amenity has been on our radar for a long time, and on the minds of many of our travelers,” said Lew Bleiweis, Asheville Regional Airport president & CEO. “A lactation room is our most frequently requested amenity, and we are excited to offer this quiet, clean and private space for traveling parents.”

The complimentary Mamava lactation suite is equipped with comfortable seating, an electrical outlet and hand sanitizing units in a private, lockable suite designed for nursing parents on the go.

AVL’s Mamava Lactation Suite, which is ADA accessible, is conveniently located just past security to best serve travelers and will be available during all operating hours, except when in use or being serviced.

