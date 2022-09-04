Timbers down Atlanta 2-1; 3rd straight win in playoff fight

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla each scored on penalty kicks and the Portland Timbers won their third straight match with a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Sunday. The Timbers are just above the playoff line in the Western Conference, among a crowd of teams vying for a postseason berth as the season winds to a close. Portland has just four games remaining. Atlanta was below the line in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.