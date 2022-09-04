Suh wins final event as Eckroat among 25 to win PGA cards

NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — Justin Suh has won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, and the timing was ideal. Suh already had a PGA Tour from the regular season on the Korn Ferry. The win Sunday put him atop the standings for the regular season and the Korn Ferry Tour Finals combined. That means he has a full card all year. He also gets in the U.S. Open and The Players Championship. Austin Eckroat of Oklahoma finished second and earned his card. The top 25 from the three-event Finals series all earned PGA Tour cards. That in addition to the 25 from the regular season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.