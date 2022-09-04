Ross Barkley joins Nice on a free transfer

NICE, France (AP) — Nice has added Ross Barkley to its roster on a free transfer. Barkley joined the French club just six days after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent. Nice presented its 12th recruit of the summer to fans on Sunday night. The 28-year-old Barkley made 100 appearances for Chelsea and scored 12 goals following his switch from Everton in January 2018. He joined Chelsea as one of English soccer’s most highly rated players but never established himself as a regular at Stamford Bridge. Barkley was presented to Nice fans ahead of the Riviera derby against Monaco.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.