Pakistani officials: Swelling lake could cause more flooding

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials in Pakistan are warning that more flooding is expected as Lake Manchar in southern Pakistan swells from unprecedented monsoon rains that began in mid-June and have killed nearly 1,300 people. Meteorologists predicted more rain in the region in the coming days and authorities urged villagers in the Jamshoro and Dadu districts of Sindh province near the lake to evacuate. The rising waters reached dangerous levels and posed a threat to a protective dyke and embankment, they said. The water body, located west of the Indus River, is the largest natural freshwater lake in Pakistan and one of the largest in Asia.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.