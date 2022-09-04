Pakistan wins toss, elects to field against India

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won his first toss in the Asia Cup and decided to field against archrival India in the Super 4 game on Sunday. India took round 1 against Pakistan when it recorded five-wicket victory in the group game at the same venue last Sunday. India was forced into team changes after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a knee injury he sustained during the last group game against Hong Kong. Fast bowler Avesh Khan also had to sit out due to illness as power-hitter Deepak Hooda and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi got their first game of the tournament.

