New congressional maps dilute Black power, critics say

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Civil rights activists and some lawmakers are concerned that new redistricting maps in three Southern states will dilute the voices of Black people. In Alabama and Louisiana, Republican-dominated legislatures have approved maps with one majority-Black district, despite Black people accounting for nearly one-third of the population in each state. In Florida, legislators approved a map that dismantles at least one district where Black voters have a strong voice. Civil rights activists worry the maps could diminish minority representation on Capitol Hill. The issue is especially contentious this year, when Democrats are fighting to hang on to slim majorities in Congress.

