Montpellier loses 3-1 against Lille as Germain sees red

PARIS (AP) — Canada forward Jonathan David has scored twice as Lille won 3-1 at 10-man Montpellier in the French league. The turning point came deep in added time of the first half when Montpellier striker Valere Germain received a straight red card for a reckless foul from behind on Adam Ounas. Already struggling with 11 players, Montpellier was undone by the sending off and conceded two second-half goals. Following its 3-0 win at Nantes on Saturday, PSG leads the standings level on points with Marseille but a better goal difference.

