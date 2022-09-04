Israel announces new rules for foreigners in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli military body has released a list of rules and restriction for foreigners wanting to enter Palestinian areas of the West Bank, extending its control of daily life and movement in and out of the occupied territory. COGAT, the Israeli body in charge of Palestinian civilian affairs, stepped back from a number of controversial restrictions that had appeared in an earlier draft of the rules. That included a requirement that people who form romantic relationships with local Palestinians register with Israeli authorities. But many of the changes released on Sunday appeared to be largely cosmetic. The U.S. ambassador expressed concern over the rules, and rights groups said they entrench Israel’s 55-year control over the Palestinian population.

