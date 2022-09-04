India’s main opposition protests rising prices, lack of jobs

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of Indians have rallied under key opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, who made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over soaring unemployment and rising food and fuel prices. Gandhi accused Modi of pursuing policies benefitting big business groups at the expense of small and medium industries and poor farmers and workers. He also said the government was creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred, in reference to Hindu-Muslim tensions. He said the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and essential food items like wheat have shot up 40%-175% since Modi came to power eight years ago. The government says it has provided millions of people with toilets, gas connections, drinking water, bank accounts, free health insurance and homes.

