Glider crashes in Dubai, killing South African pilot

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates says that a glider has crashed near a skydiving company in Dubai and that its South African pilot was killed. The crash on Sunday comes just days after a similar incident. The country’s state run-WAM news agency did not specify the cause of the “amateur glider” crash, or elaborate on where exactly in the city the incident occurred. Dubai is a popular skydiving destination where parachutes can be seen daily over its skyscrapers and beaches. Last Wednesday, a glider hurtled into the parking lot of the country’s largest mosque in Abu Dhabi, injuring its pilot.

