Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies

UNION, N.J. (AP) — The chief financial officer of retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond has died. The company confirmed Sunday that Gustavo Arnal died on Sept. 2 but did not give a cause of death. Arnal joined the company in May 2020 after previous stints at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Procter & Gamble. Bed Bath & Beyond has been facing turbulence recently. Its shares made a monstrous run from $5.77 to $23.08 over a little more than two weeks in August, in trading reminiscent of last year’s meme-stock craze, when out-of-favor companies suddenly became darlings of smaller-pocketed investors.

By The Associated Press

