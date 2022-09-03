Ward throws 3 TD passes, Washington State tops Idaho 24-17

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Transfer quarterback Cameron Ward threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State beat scrappy Idaho 24-17 on Saturday to win its 10th consecutive game in a long-running series between two schools whose campuses are located just eight miles apart. Ward completed 25 of 40 passes for Washington State (1-0), a Pac-12 team which leads the Battle of the Palouse series 72-17-3. But the Cougars had trouble putting away Idaho (0-1), an FCS team from the Big Sky Conference. It was not until Ward threw a touchdown pass to Jaylen Jenkins with 10:33 left in the fourth quarter, putting Washington State up 24-10, that the Cougars appeared to take control.

