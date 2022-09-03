US defender Robinson limps off injured in Fulham loss

LONDON (AP) — United States international Antonee Robinson limped off with an apparent ankle injury during Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham in the English Premier League. His manager Marco Silva was hopeful of a quick recovery. Robinson had to come off in the 29th minute after seeming to get his right foot stuck in the turf when trying to deliver a cross from the left flank. Silva says “Let’s hope he can recover quickly and be ready for the next game.” Robinson has established himself as the first-choice left back for the U.S. ahead of the World Cup in Qatar and has also been a key player in Fulham’s defense.

