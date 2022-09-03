Rourke throws four TD passes in Ohio’s wild win over FAU

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Kurtis Rourke threw four touchdown passes and Ohio held off a late rally by Florida Atlantic in a 41-38 victory. The Bobcats survived a wild fourth quarter in which the Owls had a chance to take the lead after twice trailing by 17 points. N’Kosi Perry led the rally for FAU, finishing 23-of-41 passing for 346 yards with five touchdowns. Rourke completed 27 of 34 passes for 345 yards. With the score 41-38, the Owls forced a three-and-out then took possession at their own 19 with 1:36 remaining. After a couple of first downs, the drive stalled on downs near midfield and the Bobcats took a knee to end the game.

