Rogers throws for 5 TDs, Mississippi St. knocks off Memphis

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A hot start from Mississippi State was nearly doused by a nearly three-hour rain delay but the Bulldogs took care of business in a 49-23 victory over Memphis. Led by quarterback Will Rogers, MSU outgained the Tigers 542-294 with the bulk of the Tigers’ yards coming in the second half. Rogers was 38-of-49 for 450 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. It was the 14th time in his three-year career that he’s notched over 300 yards and his sixth 400-yard game. MSU’s defense dominated for two and a half quarters. It wasn’t until running back Jevyon Ducker broke off a 50-yard run later in the third quarter that the Tigers broke 100 yards of total offense.

