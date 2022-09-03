Rescued dolphins swim free from Indonesia sanctuary

TOKYO (AP) — Three bottlenose dolphins have been released into the open sea in Indonesia after years of being confined for the amusement of tourists. As Indonesian flags fluttered, underwater gates opened off the island of Bali to allow Johnny, Rocky and Rambo to swim free. The trio were rescued three years ago from their tiny pool in a resort hotel to which they had been sold after spending years performing in a traveling circus. They regained their health and strength at the Bali sanctuary , a floating pen in a bay that provided a more natural environment. Lincoln O’Barry, who worked with the Indonesian government to set up the sanctuary, says dolphins are wild animals that should live free.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.