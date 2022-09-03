Local church group offers hope to families coping with Northside stabbing

By Shanteya Hudson, Christopher Fenton

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County (WLOS) — A local group finds ways to comfort families impacted by the fatal stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville—as they make their way back into the community for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday as some members of the Onslow’s Jehovah’s Witnesses set out to begin knocking on doors, they were shocked to be greeted by some students still shaken, and now hope they can help others in the community who want to find comfort in the Bible.

“It was a surprise to get those alerts and hear what’s going on from the news,” said Jonathan Ruffin

For the first time in 30 months members Jonathan and Allyson Ruffin from Onslow County’s Jehovah’s Witnesses set out door to door— as many families try to cope with the loss of one student after a stabbing at Northside High.

“One of the early doors that we talked to be a student; she was home because the school had sent everyone home, and she was actually still shaking and one of groups spoke to her,” says d Jonathan Ruffin.

The shaken student, an example of just how much the events affected so many.

“I’m feeling really sad for the community to have to deal with that tragedy—the community here in Jacksonville, they are feeling it; so it’s horrible for them to have to go through that and hard for us to see people suffering,” said Allyson Ruffin.”

But in those moments the words exchanged between the student, family and Kingdom Hall members were ones— Ruffin said helped provide comfort and hope.

“She was able to offer some comfort to the little girl—the scriptures they shared was comforting,” said Jonathan.

Allyson said it’s their way of helping others through tough times.

“I think that people are look for explanations about what’s going on why and where things are headed, and all that we try to do is let people know that can be provided in God’s word.”

And it’s this type of impact they said they hope to continue to provide to people in the area —who want it.

“That’s why we do what we do; that’s why we go door to door because we want people to feel comfortable to express their anxieties and then receive the comfort that we are trying to offer—it means a lot to be a part of that,” said Allyson.

The two say they hope they can continue to make an impact in the community and provide people a way to connect with their Kingdom Hall.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.