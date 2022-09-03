Liverpool held again, Chelsea rallies for win in EPL

LONDON (AP) — It might be time for Liverpool to start worrying about its slow start to the English Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s team dropped points for the fourth time in six games after an eventful 0-0 draw at Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday. Mohamed Salah hit the post in the 95th minute. Chelsea has VAR to thank for not being in a similar position because West Ham had an injury-time equalizer ruled out for a foul at Stamford Bridge. That allowed the Blues to hold on for a 2-1 come-from-behind win. Tottenham’s start to the league has been more impressive. Antonio Conte’s team remains unbeaten after beating Fulham 2-1 at home in another London derby.

