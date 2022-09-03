Hemby shines as Maryland beats Buffalo 31-10

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Roman Hemby ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard sprint in the first minute of the second half that helped Maryland pull away to a 31-10 victory over Buffalo. Hemby breezed through a gaping hole and raced untouched to the end zone for the team’s longest run since 2019. That gave the Terrapins a 24-7 advantage 39 seconds into the third quarter. Antwaine Littleton also ran for two touchdowns for Maryland. The Terps outgained Buffalo 446-268.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.