Aston Villa holds Man City to 1-1 despite Haaland goal

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Another goal from Erling Haaland isn’t enough for Manchester City as Leon Bailey’s second-half equalizer salvages a 1-1 draw for Aston Villa against the defending champion in the English Premier League. Haaland took his tally to 10 goals from six games by volleying in a cross from Kevin de Bruyne in the 50th minute. But he misses two chances to score a second before Villa strikes back. Bailey met a low cross from Jacob Ramsey and hammers a first-time shot high into the net in the 74th to rescue a valuable point for Villa. Their manager Steven Gerrard has been under heavy pressure after three straight league losses.

