After loss, US looks to rebound Sunday in next AmeriCup game

RECIFE, Brazil (AP) — The only thing that surprised the U.S. AmeriCup team in its tournament-opening matchup was the outcome. Saturday was a regrouping day for the Americans. They opened the championship tournament of the FIBA Americas region with a 73-67 loss Friday to Mexico in Group C. Play in that group resumes Sunday, with the U.S. facing Venezuela and Panama meeting Mexico. Venezuela and Mexico could clinch quarterfinal berths with wins. The top two teams in each group, along with the two best third-place teams, go to the knockout round.

